United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (14)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Status International (4)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Popular sections
