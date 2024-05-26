Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29973 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Spink - March 21, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Spink - January 24, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1828 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

