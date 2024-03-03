Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 475. Bidding took place April 3, 2017.

United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 8, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction CNG - September 26, 2017
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 19, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 19, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - April 3, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 21, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 30, 2009
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 25, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1828 "Maundy" at auction Aureo - July 3, 2006
Seller Aureo
Date July 3, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1828 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

