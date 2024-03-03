United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 475. Bidding took place April 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (6)
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
