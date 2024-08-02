Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1828 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1828 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,225,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1828 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32772 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (11)
  • DNW (15)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (6)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1828 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1828 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search