United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,225,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1828 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32772 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
- Berk (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (11)
- DNW (15)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- SINCONA (10)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (14)
- St James’s (6)
- Stack's (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Warin Global Investments (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search