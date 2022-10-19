Twopence 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 600. Bidding took place April 3, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)