United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Twopence 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Twopence 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,960

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 600. Bidding took place April 3, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1828 "Maundy" at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1828 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1828 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
