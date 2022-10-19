United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,960
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 600. Bidding took place April 3, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
