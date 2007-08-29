United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Crown 1828. Copper (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1828 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (3)
- Goldberg (1)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search