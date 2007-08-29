Pattern Crown 1828. Copper (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1828 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 4552 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)