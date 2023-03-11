Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Farthing 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Farthing 1828 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Farthing 1828 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,680,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1828 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place June 26, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Roxbury’s - November 12, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 21, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Spink - October 18, 2016
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

