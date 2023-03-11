United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Farthing 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,680,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1828 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place June 26, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
