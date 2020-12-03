Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,168

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 193 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Threepence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1828 "Maundy" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1828 "Maundy" at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1828 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

