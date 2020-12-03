Threepence 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (2)