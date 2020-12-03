United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,168
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34019 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 193 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1828 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
