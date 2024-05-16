Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1828 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sixpence 1828 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 162 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction CNG - October 12, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 5, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Spink - November 9, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 11, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1828 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

