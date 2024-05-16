United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1828 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 162 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Sixpence 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
