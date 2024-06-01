Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1828 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1828 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,365,440

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1828 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41734 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1828 at auction Spink - October 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

