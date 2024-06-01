United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,365,440
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1828 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41734 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
