United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1825 BP "Type 1821-1825" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1825 BP "Type 1821-1825" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1825 BP "Type 1821-1825" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,200,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3932 $
Price in auction currency 3100 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

