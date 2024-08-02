United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1825 BP "Type 1821-1825" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,200,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 16,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3932 $
Price in auction currency 3100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
