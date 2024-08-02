Sovereign 1822 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1822 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30252 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

