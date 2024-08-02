Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1822 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1822 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1822 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,357,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (357)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1822 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30252 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1822 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
