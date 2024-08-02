United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1822 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,357,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (357)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1822 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30252 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1712 $
Price in auction currency 1350 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
