United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1822

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1822 BP
Reverse Sovereign 1822 BP
Sovereign 1822 BP
Average price 1300 $
Sales
2 357

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1822 BP
Reverse Crown 1822 BP
Crown 1822 BP SECUNDO
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse Crown 1822 BP
Reverse Crown 1822 BP
Crown 1822 BP TERTIO
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 205
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1822 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1822 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1822 Maundy
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1822
Reverse Threepence 1822
Threepence 1822
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Twopence 1822 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1822 Maundy
Twopence 1822 Maundy
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1822 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1822 Maundy
Penny 1822 Maundy
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 10

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1822
Reverse Farthing 1822
Farthing 1822
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 118

Pattern coins

Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Halfcrown 1822 Pattern
Reverse Halfcrown 1822 Pattern
Halfcrown 1822 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 1

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1822 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1822 Maundy
Coin set 1822 Maundy
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 53
