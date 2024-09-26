Catalog
United Kingdom
1822
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1822
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Sets
Gold coins
Sovereign 1822 BP
Average price
1300 $
Sales
2
357
Silver coins
Crown 1822 BP
SECUNDO
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
102
Crown 1822 BP
TERTIO
Average price
710 $
Sales
0
205
Fourpence (Groat) 1822 Maundy
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1822
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
4
Twopence 1822 Maundy
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
2
Penny 1822 Maundy
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
10
Copper coins
Farthing 1822
Average price
110 $
Sales
1
118
Pattern coins
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
24
Halfcrown 1822 Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Sets
Coin set 1822 Maundy
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
53
