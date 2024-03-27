United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1822 BP. SECUNDO (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: SECUNDO
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 125,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1822 with mark BP. SECUNDO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3545 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,400,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date May 3, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
