United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage BU 3,960
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search