Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1822 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1822 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage BU 3,960

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1822 at auction CNG - August 31, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1822 at auction CNG - August 31, 2021
Seller CNG
Date August 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1822 at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1822 at auction Heritage - October 4, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence 1822 at auction Heritage - October 4, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1822 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1822 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search