Farthing 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,924,352
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1822 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.
For the sale of Farthing 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
