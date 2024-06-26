Farthing 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1822 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

