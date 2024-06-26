Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1822 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1822 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,924,352

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1822 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Spink - October 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1822 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

