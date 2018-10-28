Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Twopence 1822 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Twopence 1822 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 5,940

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1822 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1822 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1822 "Maundy" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1822 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

