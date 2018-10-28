Twopence 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.

