United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 5,940
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place November 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1822 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search