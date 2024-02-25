United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 12,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 690. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 132 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1822 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
