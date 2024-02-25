Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1822 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1822 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 12,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3348 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 690. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 132 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 25, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 25, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 23, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 23, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
United Kingdom Penny 1822 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1822 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1822 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search