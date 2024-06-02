United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1822 BP. TERTIO (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: TERTIO
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,3 g
- Pure silver (0,8416 oz) 26,1775 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1822 with mark BP. TERTIO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2272 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
