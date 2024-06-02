Crown 1822 BP. TERTIO (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1822 with mark BP. TERTIO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (51) AU (22) XF (57) VF (45) F (17) VG (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (15) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) F12 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (12) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (44) PCGS (23)

