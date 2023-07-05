United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1822
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13784 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
