United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1822 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1822 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1822 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1822 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13784 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 2, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 2, 2021
Condition XF
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Spink - January 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 20, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1822 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
