United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Halfcrown 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2019.
For the sale of Halfcrown 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
