United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1822 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1822 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1822 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4178 oz) 12,9963 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1822 . This silver coin from the times of George IV. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2019.

  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1822 (Pattern) at auction Spink - September 23, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

