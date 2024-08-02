United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,388,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1830 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 70,500. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1149 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
