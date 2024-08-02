Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1830 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1830 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,388,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1830 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31139 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 70,500. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Baldwin's (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (18)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (21)
  • DNW (13)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (37)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (29)
  • St James’s (12)
  • Stack's (11)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1149 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1830 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search