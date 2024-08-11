Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1830

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1830
Reverse Sovereign 1830
Sovereign 1830
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 256

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1830 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1830 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1830 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1830 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1830 Maundy
Threepence 1830 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1830 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1830 Maundy
Twopence 1830 Maundy
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1830 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1830 Maundy
Penny 1830 Maundy
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1830
Reverse Farthing 1830
Farthing 1830
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Half Farthing 1830
Reverse Half Farthing 1830
Half Farthing 1830
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 17

Pattern coins (George IV)

Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24

Pattern coins (William IV)

Obverse Crown no date (1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1830) Pattern
Average price
Sales
1 3
Obverse Sovereign 1830 WW Pattern
Reverse Sovereign 1830 WW Pattern
Sovereign 1830 WW Pattern Plain edge
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 30

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1830 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1830 Maundy
Coin set 1830 Maundy
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 36
