United Kingdom
1830
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1830
Gold coins
Sovereign 1830
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
256
Silver coins
Fourpence (Groat) 1830 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Threepence 1830 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Twopence 1830 Maundy
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
2
Penny 1830 Maundy
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
2
Copper coins
Farthing 1830
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
18
Half Farthing 1830
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
17
Pattern coins (George IV)
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
24
Pattern coins (William IV)
Crown no date (1830) Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
1
3
Sovereign 1830 WW Pattern
Plain edge
Average price
60000 $
Sales
0
30
Sets
Coin set 1830 Maundy
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
36
