United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Twopence 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Twopence 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,960

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1830 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 36. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1830 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1830 "Maundy" at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1830 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
