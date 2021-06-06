Twopence 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1830 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1995 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 36. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)