United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1830 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1830 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,365,440

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1830 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction CNG - October 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2009
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1830 at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

