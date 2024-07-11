Farthing 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1830 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

