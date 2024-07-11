United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,365,440
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1830 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
