Half Farthing 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1830 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4110 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

