United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Farthing 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Farthing 1830 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Farthing 1830 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,776,320

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1830 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4110 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 40 AUD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 170 AUD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 10, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - June 12, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Agora - June 23, 2015
Seller Agora
Date June 23, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Baldwin's - May 6, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Baldwin's - May 1, 2006
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 1, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1830 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition MS63 BN ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

