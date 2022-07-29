United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Farthing 1830 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,776,320
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1830 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4110 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 40 AUD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 170 AUD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Agora
Date June 23, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Farthing 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
