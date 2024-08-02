Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Sovereign 1830 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern Sovereign 1830 WW Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Pattern Sovereign 1830 WW Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sovereign 1830 with mark WW. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
467015 $
Price in auction currency 370000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
855 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 14, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 14, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Coin Cabinet - December 2, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 28, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Spink - March 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
United Kingdom Sovereign 1830 WW (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
