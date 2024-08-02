United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Sovereign 1830 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1830
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sovereign 1830 with mark WW. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
467015 $
Price in auction currency 370000 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
855 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 28, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
—
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
