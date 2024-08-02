Pattern Sovereign 1830 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Sovereign 1830 with mark WW. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4107 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.

