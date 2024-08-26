Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,168

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1830 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
