Penny 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1830 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 65. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PL64 (1) Service PCGS (1)