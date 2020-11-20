Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 7,920

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1830 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 65. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1830 "Maundy" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1830 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1830 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

