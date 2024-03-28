United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1830 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
