United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1830 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1830 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1830 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction CNG - September 22, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Spink - January 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1830 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1830 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

