Sovereign 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,768,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1824 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
