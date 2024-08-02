Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1824 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1824 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,768,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1824 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (17)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (15)
  • DNW (13)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (12)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (20)
  • St James’s (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Status International (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1824 BP at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1824 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search