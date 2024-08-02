Sovereign 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1824 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 9,000. Bidding took place September 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (26) XF (38) VF (55) F (23) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (9) MS62 (14) MS61 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (53) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (6)

Baldwin's of St. James's (17)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (15)

DNW (13)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (12)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (27)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (14)

London Coins (5)

Morton & Eden (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (20)

St James’s (8)

Stack's (4)

Status International (2)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (1)