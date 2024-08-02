United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,405,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (653)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1821 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 725 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
