United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1821 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1821 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,405,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (653)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1821 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
920 $
Price in auction currency 725 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

