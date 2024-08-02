Sovereign 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1821 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1846 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (48) UNC (127) AU (83) XF (156) VF (178) F (37) VG (2) FR (3) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (15) MS63 (24) MS62 (40) MS61 (23) MS60 (4) AU58 (14) AU55 (22) AU53 (13) AU50 (6) XF45 (17) XF40 (5) VF30 (3) VF25 (3) PF67 (1) PF64 (10) PF63 (10) PF62 (8) PF61 (4) DETAILS (35) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (22) PL (2) Service NGC (189) PCGS (77) ANACS (4) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Attica Auctions (2)

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (3)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (59)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (3)

Chaponnière (4)

CNG (8)

Coin Cabinet (42)

Coins of the Realm (15)

DNW (33)

Eeckhout (1)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (23)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (5)

Grün (3)

HARMERS (5)

Heritage (102)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (7)

Katz (6)

Kroha (1)

Künker (34)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Leu (2)

London Coins (15)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

Marudhar (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (5)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)

NOONANS (6)

Numismatica Genevensis (4)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (3)

Schulman (2)

Sima Srl (1)

SINCONA (23)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (8)

Spink (59)

St James’s (19)

Stack's (32)

Status International (1)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (3)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (16)

V. GADOURY (5)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (2)

WCN (1)