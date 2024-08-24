Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1821

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1821 BP
Reverse Sovereign 1821 BP
Sovereign 1821 BP
Average price 1400 $
Sales
5 653
Obverse Half Sovereign 1821 BP Garnished shield
Reverse Half Sovereign 1821 BP Garnished shield
Half Sovereign 1821 BP Garnished shield
Average price 4100 $
Sales
1 91

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1821 BP
Reverse Crown 1821 BP
Crown 1821 BP SECUNDO
Average price 2800 $
Sales
1 804
Obverse Crown 1821 BP
Reverse Crown 1821 BP
Crown 1821 BP TERTIO
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Halfcrown 1821 BP
Reverse Halfcrown 1821 BP
Halfcrown 1821 BP
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 231
Obverse 1 Shilling 1821 BP
Reverse 1 Shilling 1821 BP
1 Shilling 1821 BP
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 206
Obverse Sixpence 1821 BP
Reverse Sixpence 1821 BP
Sixpence 1821 BP
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 190

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1821
Reverse Farthing 1821
Farthing 1821
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 103

Pattern coins

Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search