Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1821
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1821
Coins of United Kingdom 1821
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Gold coins
Sovereign 1821 BP
Average price
1400 $
Sales
5
653
Half Sovereign 1821 BP Garnished shield
Average price
4100 $
Sales
1
91
Silver coins
Crown 1821 BP
SECUNDO
Average price
2800 $
Sales
1
804
Crown 1821 BP
TERTIO
Average price
850 $
Sales
0
26
Halfcrown 1821 BP
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
231
1 Shilling 1821 BP
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
206
Sixpence 1821 BP
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
190
Copper coins
Farthing 1821
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
103
Pattern coins
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
24
Best offers
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
United Kingdom
Period
1820-1837
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send