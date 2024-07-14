United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1821 BP. SECUNDO (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: SECUNDO
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 438,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (804) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1821 with mark BP. SECUNDO. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 73,644. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
658 $
Price in auction currency 104000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
