United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1821 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,688,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1821 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
