United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1821 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1821 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1821 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,688,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1821 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.

United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1821 at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

