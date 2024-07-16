Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1821 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1821 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,435,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20904 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Baldwin's (11)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (29)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (42)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (11)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (35)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4438 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1821 BP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1821 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search