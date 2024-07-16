Halfcrown 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20904 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (64) AU (34) XF (74) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (5) MS64 (9) MS63 (11) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (11) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) PF67 (3) PF64 (3) PF63 (4) PF62 (4) PF61 (2) DETAILS (8) CAMEO (5) Service NGC (48) PCGS (25) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's (11)

Baldwin's of St. James's (10)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (29)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (42)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (1)

Künker (18)

Leu (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (11)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Rauch (2)

Roxbury’s (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (35)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (3)