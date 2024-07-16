United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,435,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20904 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4438 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
