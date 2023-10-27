United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 863,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
For the sale of Sixpence 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
