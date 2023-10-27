Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1821 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1821 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sixpence 1821 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 863,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1821 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1821 BP at auction Spink - January 8, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

