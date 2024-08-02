United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 231,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1821 "Garnished shield" with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7597 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
