United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 231,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1821 "Garnished shield" with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7597 $
Price in auction currency 6000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Spink - January 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction CNG - September 14, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1821 BP "Garnished shield" at auction Spink - September 14, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 14, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
