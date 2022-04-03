Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 1,980

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place July 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Naumann (2)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy" at auction Naumann - April 3, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date April 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 66 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy" at auction Naumann - March 7, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1823 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search