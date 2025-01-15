United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1819. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Edge "LIX"
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Astarte S.A. (1)
- Auction World (25)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- AURORA (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (25)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- cgb.fr (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (27)
- Coin Cabinet (7)
- Coinhouse (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (49)
- Downies (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (8)
- Goldberg (25)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (120)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (3)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (18)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (89)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Marudhar (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Morton & Eden (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)
- Nomisma (1)
- NOONANS (15)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Roxbury’s (3)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Sovereign Rarities (6)
- Spink (74)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (38)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (18)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- Tennants Auctioneers (4)
- Teutoburger (7)
- TimeLine Auctions (7)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 36
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search