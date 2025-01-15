flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1819. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Edge "LIX"

Obverse Crown 1819 Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Crown 1819 Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction CoinsNB - November 2, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Astarte S.A. - October 29, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date October 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stack's - October 20, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

