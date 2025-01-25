flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1819

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1819
Reverse Sovereign 1819
Sovereign 1819
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1819
Reverse Crown 1819
Crown 1819 Edge "LIX"
Average price 800 $
Sales
3 750
Obverse Crown 1819
Reverse Crown 1819
Crown 1819 Edge "LX"
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 166
Obverse Crown 1819
Reverse Crown 1819
Crown 1819 Plain edge
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Halfcrown 1819 Small head
Reverse Halfcrown 1819 Small head
Halfcrown 1819 Small head
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 267
Obverse Shilling 1819
Reverse Shilling 1819
Shilling 1819
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse Sixpence 1819
Reverse Sixpence 1819
Sixpence 1819
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 63
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access