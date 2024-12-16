United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,790,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1819 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 990,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1819 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
