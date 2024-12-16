flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,790,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (266)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1819 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 3533 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 990,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2025
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1819 "Small head" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

For the sale of Halfcrown 1819 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

