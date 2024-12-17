Crown 1819. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

