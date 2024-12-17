flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1819. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Edge "LX"

Obverse Crown 1819 Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Crown 1819 Edge "LX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (9)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (15)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (7)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (17)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 564 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4061 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1819 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access