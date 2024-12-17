United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1819. Edge "LX" (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Edge "LX"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Edge "LX". This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 32195 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 564 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4061 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
