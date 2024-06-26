United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1819. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
