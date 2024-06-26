flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1819. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Crown 1819 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Crown 1819 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Auction World

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Crown 1819 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
