Crown 1819. Plain edge (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1819 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 24179 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) PF63 (1) Service NGC (3)