Sixpence 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1819 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22493 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 650. Bidding took place August 15, 2016.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (8) XF (11) VF (10) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (12) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (15) NGC (15) ANACS (1)

