Sixpence 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1819 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22493 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 650. Bidding took place August 15, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
