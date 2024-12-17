flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sixpence 1819 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sixpence 1819 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1819 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 22493 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 650. Bidding took place August 15, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1819 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1819 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access