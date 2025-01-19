United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,574
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1819 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 155,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
156000 $
Price in auction currency 156000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
23694 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
