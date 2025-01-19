Sovereign 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1819 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 155,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition VF (1) F (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)