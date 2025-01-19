flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sovereign 1819 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sovereign 1819 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,574

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1819 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 155,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
156000 $
Price in auction currency 156000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
23694 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction Coins of the Realm - June 27, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1819 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George III Coins of United Kingdom in 1819 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access