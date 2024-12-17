United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1819
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1819 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
