Shilling 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Shilling 1819 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Shilling 1819 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1819 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS ICG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1819 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
