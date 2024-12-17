Shilling 1819 (United Kingdom, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1819 . This silver coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2015.

