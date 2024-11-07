United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1936 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 154,296,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
