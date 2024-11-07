flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1936 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1936 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1936 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 154,296,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21998 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,990. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (6)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 14, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1936 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
