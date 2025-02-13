United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Copper coins Penny of George V - United Kingdom
Penny 1911-1936
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1911 23,079,000 0 371912 48,306,000 0 321912 H 16,800,000 2 1231913 65,497,000 0 511914 50,821,000 0 281915 47,311,000 0 191916 86,411,000 2 161917 107,905,000 2 261918 84,227,000 2 131918 H 2,573,000 0 481918 KN - 2 671919 113,761,000 2 111919 H 4,526,000 0 441919 KN - 1 371920 124,693,000 0 231921 129,717,999 2 341922 16,347,000 0 191926 4,499,000 2 441927 60,990,000 0 211928 50,178,000 0 231929 49,133,000 0 171930 29,098,000 0 191931 19,843,000 0 141932 8,278,000 1 231933 - 0 31934 13,966,000 0 151935 56,070,000 0 251936 154,296,000 0 35
