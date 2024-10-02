Penny 1912 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1912 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.

