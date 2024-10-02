flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1912 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1912 H "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1912 H "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,800,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1912 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Penny 1912 H at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction

For the sale of Penny 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

