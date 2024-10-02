United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1912 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,800,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1912 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
