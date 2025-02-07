flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1912

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1912
Reverse Penny 1912
Penny 1912
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Penny 1912 H
Reverse Penny 1912 H
Penny 1912 H
Average price 180 $
Sales
2 123
Obverse Halfpenny 1912
Reverse Halfpenny 1912
Halfpenny 1912
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Farthing 1912
Reverse Farthing 1912
Farthing 1912
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 4

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1912 BM
Reverse Sovereign 1912 BM
Sovereign 1912 BM
Average price 510 $
Sales
2 341
Obverse Half Sovereign 1912 BM
Reverse Half Sovereign 1912 BM
Half Sovereign 1912 BM
Average price 260 $
Sales
3 157

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1912
Reverse Halfcrown 1912
Halfcrown 1912
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Florin 1912
Reverse Florin 1912
Florin 1912
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Shilling 1912
Reverse Shilling 1912
Shilling 1912
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Sixpence 1912
Reverse Sixpence 1912
Sixpence 1912
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1912
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1912
Fourpence (Groat) 1912
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1912
Reverse Threepence 1912
Threepence 1912
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Twopence 1912
Reverse Twopence 1912
Twopence 1912
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1912
Reverse Penny 1912
Penny 1912
Average price
Sales
0 0
